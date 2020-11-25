KATIE BREWER, 41, of Cross Lanes, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, November 21, 2020.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend and the only daughter of Tinker (Fields) Curtis and Keith Curtis. Katie was a teacher and found her second home at Sissonville Middle School. Katie deeply loved her students, had a passion for teaching, and cherished the many wonderful friendships she had with her fellow teachers. Being a mother to two beautiful and amazing daughters, Alexis and Bentleigh, provided her with the greatest joy in life.
Katie's smile could light up a room and her girls made that smile even brighter. Katie knew no strangers, loved traveling and finding adventures with her husband Ben, who she loved more than life in itself!
Katie was preceded into heaven by her beloved grandparents, Lawrence and Sis Fields of Cross Lanes and Denver and Betty Curtis of Ohio.
She is survived by husband Ben Brewer; daughters Alexis Kidd and Bentleigh Westfall; mother Tinker Curtis; father Keith (Linda) Curtis; Ben's parents Christine and Jim Brewer; brother DJ (Christina) Curtis and family; step-sister Hali Spurlock; all of Cross Lanes and Sissonville. She also has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends whom were all very dear to her.
The family will hold private services at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home on Wednesday November 25 due to pandemic restrictions with interment at approximately 1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
