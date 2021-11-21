Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
KENNETH SAMUEL MURDOCK, 80 of Cross Lanes went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by his family, on Thursday November 18, 2021.
Kenneth was born in Clendenin to the late Mae and Church Murdock. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Kay Murdock; sisters Arvella Burgess, Norma Baucom, Edna Jones, Mildred Owens, Hazel Farley and Geneva Clemons and brothers Melvin and John.
Kenneth is retired from Libby Owens Ford. Dad was a jack of all trades. He could fix anything and always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mrs. Kathryn Murdock; daughter Debra Lynn Murdock of Cross Lanes; son Greg (Vivian) Murdock of Cross Lanes; grandchildren Casey and Cody Murdock and Mikayla Burdette; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
He will be sadly missed and loved forever.
A tribute to the life of Kenneth will be 2 p.m., Monday November 22, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Frank Shomo officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.