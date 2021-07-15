MRS. KIM "MIMI" STANLEY-STOVER, 55 of Poca went home to be with her Lord on July 12, 2021. She is preceded in death by her mother Connie Lou Chandler; father Robert Chandler and brother Greg Chandler.
Kim is survived by her children Keegan Stanley, Keira (Josh) Clark, Bobby (Amanda) Stover and Mandy (Tim) Matheny; sisters Robin (Kenny) Smith and Denise (Dayton) Russell; grandchildren Hailey Clark, Brayden Clark, Aubrey "Bob" Clark, Cash Stover and Abby Matheny; nephews Josh Smith and Jared Russell and her cat Monkey. Kim is also survived by a host of other family and friends.
A celebration of her life will be 2 p.m., Thursday July 15, 2021, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Harley Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.