KIMBERLY A. GODFREY, 63, of Hurricane passed away Friday May 8, 2020 at St. Mary's. Kim was born August 28, 1956 in Charleston to Ruth and Kenneth Halbert. Kim is preceded in death by her father Kenneth Halbert. She is survived by her loving husband Vernon Godfrey of 41 years, daughter Brianna Godfrey and son-in-law John Leonard III, mother Ruth Eskew Halbert, and a host of other family and friends. A memorial service will be held 2-4 p.m. Saturday May 16, at 235 Henson Road in Hurricane with pastor Jerry Losh officiating. Call (304)562-9402 after 6 p.m. for directions and RSVP. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home of Poca is also hosting an online memorial page by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com
Funerals Today, Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Broughton, Everett Edward - 2 p.m., Orchard Hills Memory Garden, Yawkey.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Proctor, Rosetta - 1 p.m., Floral Hills Mausoleum Chapel.
Vaughn, Richard - 1 p.m., Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven.
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.