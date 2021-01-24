KYLE SCOTT NOLAN, 33 of Nitro passed away January 16, 2020. Kyle was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a Marine Veteran. He is a former employee of the Conservation Corp in Colorado.
He is survived by his father Ewing Nolan, Jr. and his wife Ellen; mother Jennifer Santmyer and her husband Bob; son Benjamin Nolan; sisters Kassie Jean Nolan and Marlea Raegan Nolan; grandparents Carolyn Mundy and Ewing and Sylvia Nolan; aunt Lisa Nolan; uncle Reed Nolan; step brothers Scott and Matt Santmyer and step sister Danielle Santmyer.
Military honors will be held at 11 a.m., on his birthday March 18, 2021 at the Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Nolan family.