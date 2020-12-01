LARRY ALAN LAYNE of Cross Lanes, WV, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, after a long struggle with diabetes and heart disease at the age of 70. Larry was a Christian and knew to be absent from the body meant to be present with the Lord. Larry is now with his Heavenly Father in his eternal home.
Larry is survived by his sister, Jill (Phil) Rogers of Cross Lanes, WV; by his sons, John ("Johnny") Wesley Layne, III, and wife, Mindy, of Fairmont, WV, Larry "Alan" Layne, Jr. of Dumfries, VA; and his grandchildren, Heather (Drew) Rager, Jacob M. Layne, Kate Layne, Daniel C. Layne, Emma Porter, Gabriel Thor Layne, Ryan (Destany) Keesecker and Bethany (Jayson) Steele. Larry was also blessed with three great grandchildren, Ella Rager, Oliver Layne and Emilia Rager (due to arrive at any moment), and numerous nieces and nephews. Larry is also survived by the mother of his children, Susan McDonald Layne of Dunbar, WV.
Larry was pre-deceased by his parents, John W. Layne, II, and Virginia Arbutus "Boots" Thomas Layne, in addition to a grandson, Jordan Keesecker.
Larry was from Tyler Mountain, WV, and was born on October 22, 1950, in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1968. He began working as a plasterer for his father during high school. Over the years Larry was employed at Capitol Top, Charleston Cut Flowers, Layne Construction Company, Marco Supply, Bostitch, and Armstrong. Larry also worked for the State of West Virginia at the governor's mansion as a carpenter during Joe Manchin's time in office.
Throughout Larry's career as a general contractor in Kanawha County, he developed skills to become an excellent finish Carpenter, became a Journeyman Carpenter, and was a member of the Carpenter & Joiners Union. Larry shared his amazing talents and skills with many others through the years and his legacy in that field will not soon be forgotten.
Larry's hobby was riding motorcycles and was a member of the Charleston Enduro Team. Staring in the 1970's, he participated in hare scrambles, enduro racing, and later in his motorcycle career he rode in dual sport races. Through his motorcycle racing he found lifelong friends who have joined us in mourning our great loss.
Larry was known for his patience and kindness, always had a smile on his face, was always positive, and never uttered a bad word about anyone.
A viewing and memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca, WV, with visitation from 6 until 7 p.m., and the funeral service at 7 p.m. Cremation will follow his service. Pastor Paul Rice will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Larry's life with the appropriate COVID-19 guidelines being followed. The family would appreciate assistance with funeral costs in lieu of flowers, and donations can be sent to the Layne Family at 9 Cherrybrooke Lane, Fairmont, WV, 26554.
The family would like to thank Pam McCracken, Larry's girlfriend, best friend, and caregiver, for her dedication, love and efforts in caring for Larry during the last few years of his life.
