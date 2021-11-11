LARRY ALLEN BOWLING of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, left this world peacefully surrounded by his wife, son and loved ones by his side after a long, hard fight of Covid related complications. He passed the day before his 59th birthday on November 6, 2021 at St Mary's Cornerstone Speciality Hospital of Huntington, West Virginia .
Larry was born in South Charleston, West Virginia on November 7, 1962. He graduated from Nitro High School in 1981. On October 17, 1992 he married his soul mate, Ronda. On March 9, 1995, he welcomed his son, his buddy, Matthew Ryan as well as his daughter, daddys girl, Miranda Nicole on August 20, 1997. His family was the most important in his life besides the Lord. He was a dedicated, kind, loving, hard-working husband and father.
Larry was a very faithful servant of God and loved him with all his heart. He was a member of Set Free Ministries in Cross Lanes for several years. If you knew Larry, you know he was always helping others in need, even if it meant giving his last dollar or opening his home for food and shelter. He spent many hours in prayers for many. He will be missed dearly and remembered fondly by all those that he touched. No one could ask for a better friend or servant of the Lord.
He previously worked for Kenna Homes in South Charleston, West Virginia for 21 years as a Maintenance Supervisor. He was currently employed with Kanawha Valley Maintenance in Belle, West Virginia as a Plumber. He loved his work and enjoyed it. He was looking forward to returning.
Larry was proceeded in death by his Grandparents; Wylie Ernest, Sr. and Lottie Macel (Criner) Bowling and Charles Marion and Molvee Margaret (Bailey) Dilley; Parents, Charles Delbert "Charlie" and Elizabeth Anne "Liz" (Dilley) Bowling; Step-father, Sgt Thomas Jack "Tom or TJ" Clendenin; and Daughter, his special little girl, Miranda Nicole Bowling.
Surviving Larry is his loving wife of 29 years, Ronda; Son and "Buckaroo", Matthew; Beloved Brother, Dale Bowling ; Sister-In-Law aka "Sis", Emma Lou Fowler; Aunts, Uncles, many cousins and friends.
A tribute to the life of Larry will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with his Pastor Randy Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank everyone for the support and prayers they have recieved during these last few months from neighbors, friends, staff and doctors at CAMC Memorial, St Mary's Cornerstone and especially Kanawha Valley Maintenace.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." (John 3:16 KJV)