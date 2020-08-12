Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

LARRY ALLEN WITHROW, 69 of TX, formerly of Red House, passed away April 30, 2020. Service will be 2 Saturday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. Visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com to view the complete obituary. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Withrow family.