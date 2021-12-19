Larry David Landers Dec 19, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website LARRY DAVID LANDERS, 54 of Poca passed away December 18, 2021.Larry was a retired auto mechanic and delivered newspapers for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.He is preceded in death by his parents Hoot and June Landers and five brothers Billy Joe, Arthur Dayton, Pick, Wayne and Gary.He is survived by his two children D.J. Landers and Natalie Landers; step-son Michael Johnson; step granddaughter Autumn Fogel and a host of nieces and nephews.At his request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Landers family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Larry David Landers Poca Billy Joe Wayne Gary June Arthur Dayton Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank William “Bill” Adkins Blank Jason Andrew Cline Donna Shinn Dillon Blank Jesse Hart Evay Edward Gonzalez Jerry Brooks Belcher Larry David Landers Don Juan Staples Jr. Blank Alfred D. “Dee” Lucas Jr. Raymond L. McCutcheon Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 19, 2021 Daily Mail WV Dickensian delight: Attempting to make a Victorian Christmas pudding Shopping small: Bridge Road boutique, other small businesses, seek to prosper through holiday season Lavish to unveil variety of event venue options in South Charleston Hygge in the Hills: Simple joys of Christmas New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar