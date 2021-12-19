Thank you for Reading.

Larry David Landers
LARRY DAVID LANDERS, 54 of Poca passed away December 18, 2021.

Larry was a retired auto mechanic and delivered newspapers for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

He is preceded in death by his parents Hoot and June Landers and five brothers Billy Joe, Arthur Dayton, Pick, Wayne and Gary.

He is survived by his two children D.J. Landers and Natalie Landers; step-son Michael Johnson; step granddaughter Autumn Fogel and a host of nieces and nephews.

At his request there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Landers family.

