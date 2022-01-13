Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

LARRY JACKSON SIGMAN, 68 of South Charleston, formerly of Elkview, passed away January 11, 2022.

Larry was a graduate of Poca High School and a carpenter.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mrs. Lora Sigman, parents Floyd and Alma Sigman, brother Mark Sigman and sister Phyllis Phalen.

Larry is survived by his son Jason Sigman and his mother Diana Sigman; four sisters Jo Tabor, Carolyn Shaffer, Barbara Workman and Debbie Humphrey and two brothers Floyd Sigman, Jr. and Johnny Sigman.

Private services will be held for Larry.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Sigman family.

