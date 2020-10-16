LAURA BELLE FLETCHER. On Monday, October 12, 2020, Laura Belle Fletcher, loving mother of two children went to be with the Lord at the age of 65 from complications following a heart attack.
Laura was born on November 4, 1954 in Charleston, WV to Carl and Mary Hogue. She is also preceded in death by her husband David Fletcher with whom she had two daughters.
Laura was a caring family-oriented person as well as giving and charitable.
She is survived by her two daughters Kimberly and Mary as well as a multitude of siblings, nieces, and nephews.
A small memorial will be held for immediate family only.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Fletcher family.