Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

LEONARD SMITH, SR, 87 of St Albans passed away November 18, 2022. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the family.

