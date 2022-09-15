Thank you for Reading.

LESTER "GENE" HAROLD HUDNALL, JR. went home to his glorious eternity with the Lord on September 11, 2022 at 91 years young. Lester is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Hudnall, whom he was married to for 67 faithful years working together always, for better and for worse, in sickness and in health. Lester is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Hudnall and son, Todd Hudnall - both of whom loved, cherished and respected him more than earthly words could ever describe. Lester was born in Bancroft, West Virginia on April 6, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Harold Hudnall and Violet Miller Hudnall, eldest sister Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Priddy, brothers-in-law William "Bill" Priddy, Russell "Corky" Casto, Jr., and Charles Richard Milam. Lester is also preceded in death by his special nephews, Kirk Casto, William Robert "Rob" Finch, Richie Milam and James Milam. He is survived by his close sister, friend, and lifetime confidant, Evelyn Louise Casto of Nitro, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Iris and Bob Finch, Sue and Larry Cline and numerous nieces and nephews of whom he cared for deeply and will be eager to embrace again in Heaven. Lester especially loved his many years of close fellowship with dear friends, Iris and Bob, who shared many years together as neighbors on Beech Street. Lester felt like their "kids" were his children too.

Lester grew up in a loving household, surrounded by his dear mother, two sisters and several aunts and uncles. When Lester was only six years old, he remembered standing in front of his home as his family heard an explosion at the Monsanto Company, in Nitro, WV, that tragically killed his father at 31 years of age. In spite of this unexpected and tragic loss, Lester's humorous approach to life was undeterred.

