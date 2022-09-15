Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
LESTER "GENE" HAROLD HUDNALL, JR. went home to his glorious eternity with the Lord on September 11, 2022 at 91 years young. Lester is survived by his wife, Doris Jean Hudnall, whom he was married to for 67 faithful years working together always, for better and for worse, in sickness and in health. Lester is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Hudnall and son, Todd Hudnall - both of whom loved, cherished and respected him more than earthly words could ever describe. Lester was born in Bancroft, West Virginia on April 6, 1931. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Harold Hudnall and Violet Miller Hudnall, eldest sister Elizabeth Ann "Betty" Priddy, brothers-in-law William "Bill" Priddy, Russell "Corky" Casto, Jr., and Charles Richard Milam. Lester is also preceded in death by his special nephews, Kirk Casto, William Robert "Rob" Finch, Richie Milam and James Milam. He is survived by his close sister, friend, and lifetime confidant, Evelyn Louise Casto of Nitro, and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Iris and Bob Finch, Sue and Larry Cline and numerous nieces and nephews of whom he cared for deeply and will be eager to embrace again in Heaven. Lester especially loved his many years of close fellowship with dear friends, Iris and Bob, who shared many years together as neighbors on Beech Street. Lester felt like their "kids" were his children too.
Lester grew up in a loving household, surrounded by his dear mother, two sisters and several aunts and uncles. When Lester was only six years old, he remembered standing in front of his home as his family heard an explosion at the Monsanto Company, in Nitro, WV, that tragically killed his father at 31 years of age. In spite of this unexpected and tragic loss, Lester's humorous approach to life was undeterred.
Lester graduated from Nitro High School in 1951. After graduation, he enlisted in the Marine Corp in January 1951 and served three years at Camp Lejeune until January 1954. During and after his return from service, he courted and married Doris Milam. In March 1954, he began work at the Monsanto Company where he would serve as a master carpenter for the next 37.5 years. Lester was admired by all those who knew and worked with him. Some of his closest friends at Monsanto included Bill Byrd and Sonny Bonnet with whom he shared many laughs and good times. Lester's lifelong and best friend was Charlie Boggess. Both Les and Doris with Charlie and his wife Alma enjoyed many trips and good times together. Lester joined the Monsanto bowling league and became an adept bowler as well as the league secretary. Everywhere he went throughout Nitro and in the Kanawha Valley, Lester would run into old familiar friends from high school, from Monsanto, or at the Bible Center Church, his home church, in Charleston.
A jack of all trades, Lester was excellent at repairing virtually anything. He put his carpentry skills to work and created many woodworking projects throughout his life - from planter stands, hope chests and wooden peg games to West Virginia clocks, and all the many Jacob's Ladders toys he tirelessly created in his later years. He was proud that he was able to paint a cross on many of them as a legacy for all who were privileged to receive one of his many works of love.
Lester was the best friend and helper to Doris and did his best to provide her his love and hands-on support throughout their life and in their final years together. Their love remained strong and held them together closely until death separated them. He was a faithful companion and adored her to the very end. Likewise, Lester was a loving, devoted and sacrificial dad to his children who will miss him until they reunite again in heaven's eternity. He also deeply loved and cared for all the many animal family members and grew a magnificent flower garden including beautiful roses and summer poinsettias.
Lester grew steadily in his faith which became a center point of his life and a legacy he leaves all of us. He was a Christian, who believed Jesus died for his sins and he readily accepted Him into his life. He attended church faithfully, whether in person or by watching services online at home when health issues prevented his physical church attendance. He was baptized as a young boy and staunchly believed in God's saving love and grace as well as in the power of prayer. Lester would want to leave us with the parting words from his favorite Bible verse - John 3:16: "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Lester would want to see all of us in Heaven one day, reunited with him, and perhaps he'll share some more of his old familiar jokes and funny stories.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Lester H. Hudnall, Jr. will be 1 p.m., Friday September 16, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 to 1 p.m., prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.