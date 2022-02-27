Linda DiCarlo Feb 27, 2022 Feb 27, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website LINDA DiCARLO, 73 of Nitro passed away February 24, 2022.Linda was former billing clerk for Southwest Gas in Las Vegas, NV.She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mary DiCarlo and sister Sophia Walker.Linda is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.A special thank you to her niece Cheryl DiCarlo and friends Donna and Barbara for taking wonderful care of Linda.A tribute to the life of Linda will be 11 a.m., Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the DiCarlo family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Linda Dicarlo Garden Albert Sophia Walker Burial Funeral Home Condolence Recommended for you Local Spotlight Sandra Kay Cook Hazelett Dreama Kay Turley Blank Terri Elizabeth Thaxton Sylvia Elaine Jarrett Smith Blank William Carroll Lovejoy Robert Clayton Elswick Sr. Sylvia B. Hackney Blank Linda DiCarlo Blank Davis Patrick Antis Blank Helmut “Herman” Guehr Trending Now Articles ArticlesGazette-Mail editorial: Rug pulled out from beneath WV yet againSusan Williams: E. Gordon Gee, American academic (Opinion)Marshall professor features Huntington homes on social mediaStatehouse Beat: Themes emerge in sessionCharleston's mainline churches struggle for identityWV Schools for the Deaf and the Blind building from 1846 burns down; no one hurtFuller sworn in as Huntington fire chief for second timeDear Abby: Family front and center in rekindled relationshipRemembering Charlie Tee from NYCWVU basketball: In a game of inches, Mountaineers lose again Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 28, 2022 Daily Mail WV More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing 'Chartbook' rates Appalachian economic trends prior to pandemic Marshall, WVU link resources with U.S. Cyber Command network WVU students use skills in cybersecurity exercise with W.Va. National Guard, Polish allies Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down