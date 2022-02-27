Thank you for Reading.

LINDA DiCARLO, 73 of Nitro passed away February 24, 2022.

Linda was former billing clerk for Southwest Gas in Las Vegas, NV.

She is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Mary DiCarlo and sister Sophia Walker.

Linda is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to her niece Cheryl DiCarlo and friends Donna and Barbara for taking wonderful care of Linda.

A tribute to the life of Linda will be 11 a.m., Tuesday March 1, 2022, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the DiCarlo family.

