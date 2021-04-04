Linda L. Lanham

LINDA L. (MILBEE) LANHAM, 79 of St. Albans gained her wings on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House West.
Linda is preceded in death by her husband, Noelan R. Lanham; sons Randall Wayne and Noelan R. Lanham, Jr.; parents Velma "Katie" and William R. Milbee and her brothers Bobby and Jerry Milbee.
She is survived by her granddaughters Pamela Jane Lanham of Cross Lanes and Crystal Rae Lanham of St. Albans; grandsons Jacob Lanham and Justin Lanham both of St. Albans; great grandsons Jax and Noelan and sister Brenda Stevens of St. Albans.
Linda had been battling health issues in recent months. Even the constant care of her granddaughters, her sister and niece Cindy could not overcome the illness. Her wings were ready, even if we were not.
She will also be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
A tribute to the life of Linda will be 1 p.m. Monday April 5, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Lanham family.