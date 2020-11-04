Mrs. LITTIE S. BRAGG, 89 of Nitro passed away November 2, 2020. A tribute to the life of Littie will be 2 p.m., Friday November 6 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Bragg family
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.