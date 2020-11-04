Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

Mrs. LITTIE S. BRAGG, 89 of Nitro passed away November 2, 2020. A tribute to the life of Littie will be 2 p.m., Friday November 6 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Bragg family