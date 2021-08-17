MRS. LOLA M. COCHRAN, 76 of Poca passed away August 14, 2021, in the Hubbard Hospice House West. At her request there will be no services. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Cochran family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
- South Charleston mayor optimistic about shopping mall project
- Investigation underway after Capital freshman shot, killed
- Gazette-Mail editorial: Less money, more problems
- Prep football: George Washington quarterback derby marches on
- Justice continues 'wait and see' approach as COVID-19 surge accelerates
- Insurance company and Justice family company eye settlement of federal lawsuit over worker's compensation coverage
- Stacked with Justice appointees, EBA meeting turns into 'meet and greet'
- Hoppy Kercheval: What the census tells us about WV (Opinion)
- 55 in 55: Searching for light at the end of a tunnel in Doddridge County
- WVU football: Mountaineer Defensive line has good mix of experience, size, quickness