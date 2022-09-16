Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
LOMAN LEE COTTRILL, 81, of Red House, WV went home to the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at home.
Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Gaynell Cottrill; stepfather, Tom Finch, and infant daughter, Susan. He is also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Lowell & Euna Anderson, brother-in-law, Nolan Anderson, and sister-in-law, Ellie Anderson.
He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Rita Cottrill; brother, Layton & wife, Barbara, of Huntington; sons, Lee & wife, Susan, of Red House, David & wife, Lori, of Poca, and Paul of Hometown. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Cameron, Madison, Carson & fiancé, Autumn Persinger, and Nathan.
Lee was a proud Poca Dot & graduate of the Poca High School class of 1958. He continued his education at West Virginia State University & retired from State Farm Insurance. Lee was a life-long member of Poca United Methodist Church. He enjoyed several years of coaching Poca Little League baseball as well as hunting & fishing with his sons. He was proud to support all of his grandchildren at their activities throughout their school years.
The celebration of the life of Loman Lee Cottrill will be Sunday, September 18, 2022, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home starting at 4 p.m., with Pastors John Mason & Sara Lamb officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations will be accepted at Poca United Methodist Church.