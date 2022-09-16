Thank you for Reading.

LOMAN LEE COTTRILL, 81, of Red House, WV went home to the Lord Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at home.

Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Gaynell Cottrill; stepfather, Tom Finch, and infant daughter, Susan. He is also preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Lowell & Euna Anderson, brother-in-law, Nolan Anderson, and sister-in-law, Ellie Anderson.

