Londa Thomas Gardner

MR. LONDA "LONNIE" THOMAS GARDNER of Poca died unexpectedly on May 10, 2020 at home. He was born September 13, 1955, Lonnie was the fourth of six children born to the late William H. and Mary Gates Gardner.
In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his grandparents, Londa and Florence Gates and Truman and Marian Gardner, brother Bill and his in-laws George and June Ridgely. Lonnie is survived by his loving wife Linda Ridgely Gardner, two sons of whom he was extremely proud, Gates (Susan) of Nitro and Nick (Mizuho) stationed with the Air Force in Monterey, CA, and his grandchildren Grace and Jesse whom he absolutely adored. He is also survived by siblings Diane Wilcher, Beth Gardner, Mary Ellen Malone and Chuck Gardner, and numerous nieces and nephews with whom he enjoyed spending family holiday gatherings. Lonnie attended Elizabeth Baptist Church in Bancroft, WV. He worked for Douglas Barrels, University of Charleston and Baker Equipment before his retirement two years ago after which he thoroughly enjoyed his role as a house husband and his get togethers with the men of his church.
Lonnie's final wishes were that he be cremated and his ashes will be spread at a peaceful location he has chosen in Pocahontas County. A tribute to the life of Lonnie will be 5 p.m. Friday May 15, at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House with Pastor Jeff Arthur officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Gardner family.