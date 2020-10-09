Mrs. LORETTA F. SAUNDERS, 82 of Red House went home to be with the Lord and her son Steven on October 8, 2020 at home. Loretta is retired from Riverside Nursing Home and a member of Lone Oak Church of God Mission.
She is preceded in death by her son Steven Saunders; parents Fred and Grace Kilgore; siblings Jim Kilgore, Kenneth Kilgore, Peggy Barnett, Betty Saunders, Mary Smith, Dick Kilgore and Ray Kilgore.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Mr. Boyd Saunders; children Patty Saunders, Sharon McVey and husband Steven and Beverly Easter and husband Chuck; sister Sue Hill; grandchildren whom Loretta raised Stephanie Saunders and Amanda Saunders and four grandchildren Matt, Andrew, Anthony and Seth.
A tribute to the life of Loretta will be 2 p.m., Saturday October 10, 2020 at Haven of Rest
Memory Gardens with Pastor Ray Parsons officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W.
Charleston WV 25387.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Saunders family