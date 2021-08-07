Mrs. LORI FAY GRAHAM, 64 of Cross Lanes passed away August 5, 2021.
Lori is retired from Sam's Club with over 30 years' experience. She is a member of the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department; F.O.P. and the Elks Lodge.
She is preceded in death by her husband Dennis S. Graham; daughter Alicia Lynn "Lisa" Kyle; brother Charles "Chuck" Kyle and parents James and Alice Kyle.
Lori is survived by her daughter Bridget Skidmore; grandchildren James Alan Kyle, Hailie Burdette and Abbie Burdette and sister Belinda Blake.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Lori Fay Graham will be 3 p.m., Sunday August 8, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Tyler Mountain VFD PO Box 7537 Cross Lanes, WV 25356. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens- Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Graham family.