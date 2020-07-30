Mrs. LOUISE HACKETT, 99, of Nitro, passed away on July 28, 2020, in CAMC Hospice House.
She was known for her love of dancing and listening to music and the many friendships she made over her long life. She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Nitro.
She was preceded in death by husband, James Hackett; parents, Lewis and Althea West; brothers, Lewis and Robert West of Pittsburg, Harold West of St. Albans; and grandson, Lee Kessel of Charleston.
She is survived by children, Mary Noel of Charleston, Jeanne (Dayton) Beard of Cross Lanes, Michael Hackett of Greenwood, Canada and James Hackett, Jr. (Jo) of St. Cloud, Florida. She had 9 grandchildren, 11 great - grandchildren and 8 great - great - grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Due to the Corona virus, there will be a walk thru visitation for family and friends to pay their respects from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel.
Private burial will be in Schowen Cemetery, Bancroft.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Hackett family.