Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

LUTHER O. SLATER, 81 of Sissonville passed away September 4, 2020. To view the full obituary please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Slater family.