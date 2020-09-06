LUTHER O. SLATER, 81 of Sissonville passed away September 4, 2020. To view the full obituary please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main Street Poca is serving the Slater family.
