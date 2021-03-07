Lyra M. Cochran

LYRA MARIE HIGGINBOTHAM COCHRAN, 72 of Red House passed away March 5, 2021. She is survived by her children Peyton "Doc" Johnson, Darrell L. Higginbotham and George P. Higginbotham; step children Loretta Deal, Steve Cochran and Richard Cochran; brother Jay Johnson; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; six step grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Lyra Cochran will be 2 pm Monday March 8, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Scott Casto officiating. Burial will follow in New Antioch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family.