MARGARET JANE "PAT" STILES, 80 of Dunbar, WV passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at CAMC Hospice.
She was born in Newark, NJ on July 4, 1941 to the late William S. and Margaret Leonard Stiles. She was retired Methodist minister who served churches in the West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey conferences for over 30 years. After retiring she spent time on staff at Charleston Area Medical Center as a Chaplain and on staff at Surfside United Methodist Church, Surfside, South Carolina.
She attended Brown United Methodist Church. She had a great love for both people and animals. She enjoyed spending time with friends at the Dunbar Senior Center. Some of her hobbies included reading, cross stitch and playing both card and board games. She was a huge fan of "Snoopy".
Pat was very proud to be a Mesothelioma survivor.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret (Wally) Young; brother William (Diane) Stiles; daughter-in-love Lisa McCutcheon; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Thomas William "Tom" McCutcheon.
A memorial service will be held 5 p.m., Friday July 1, 2022, at Brown United Methodist Church 4314 Woodrum Lane Charleston, WV 25313 with Pastor Kara Rowe officiating. A private burial will take place at a later date at Boggs Cemetery near Reedy, WV.
Pat's spunk and dedication to serving others will be missed!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Heart and Hand 212 D Street, South Charleston, WV 25303. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
