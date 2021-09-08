Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MARIA ALVAREZ, 42, of Poca passed away on September 4, 2021.
Maria was born on June 16, 1979, in San Luis Potos , Mexico to her mother Angela Alvarez. Maria was raised in San Luis Potos where she met her husband, Jose Hernandez, 45, and later had their first child Uriel Hernandez, 23, they then came to the United States together with hopes of giving their family a better life. After coming to the United States they had their other two children, Estrella Hernandez, 17, Jasmine Hernandez, 7. Maria was a successful business owner and extraordinary hard worker. She was loved by many that she was able to meet along the journey of running a business. Maria was a very caring person who always put others before herself. To Maria her family was the most important thing in her life and the reason for how hard she always worked to provide for her family. She was an outstanding mother to her three kids and loving wife to her husband. Her smile and spirit was unmatched and could light up any room with her presence. Maria was taken too soon from not only her family but a whole community who loved her dearly but will forever be in our hearts. For the people that were fortunate enough to meet this beautiful soul know that she would want everyone to stay strong and keep moving forward. So as a community we must come together to appreciate our lives while celebrating hers. A visitation will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday September 11 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens followed by a service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Wayne Harrison officiating for anyone who would like to join us. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
