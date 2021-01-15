Mrs. MARIETTA JUNE "MERT" WORKMAN, 82, ffrom Poca, WV was taken away by angels and escorted into Heaven on January 13, 2021.
Public visitation will be held on Saturday January 16, 2021 from 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., at Bancroft Church of God Mission. Due to Covid a Private Service will be held with Pastors Cliff Mixon and James Legg officiating. The family invites you to view the service by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook Page on Saturday January 16, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Mrs. Workman will be buried in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Workman family.