Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MRS. MARJORIE SUE MUNROE, 76 of Hernshaw passed away February 3, 2023, at home.She was a former employee of Heck's, Hills, and Ames Department Stores. She was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War era and was a member of Len's Creek Wesleyan Church.She is preceded in death by her husband Richard Munroe, Sr.; mother Pearl Jordon Adkins and twin sister Betty Walker.Marjorie is survived by her son Rick (Petty) Munroe of Hernshaw; daughter Tami Munroe of Hernshaw; grandchildren Kyle Munroe, Kayla Dills, and Michael Robinson; and great granddaughter Brianna Munroe.At her request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Munroe family.