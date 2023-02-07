Thank you for Reading.

MRS. MARJORIE SUE MUNROE, 76 of Hernshaw passed away February 3, 2023, at home.

She was a former employee of Heck's, Hills, and Ames Department Stores. She was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War era and was a member of Len's Creek Wesleyan Church.

