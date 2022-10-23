Thank you for Reading.

Mark H. Barnes
Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MR. MARK H. BARNES, 53, of Marmet, WV, formerly of Ashford, WV, gained his Angel Wings on October 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was a big presence in the world as his heart was as big as the universe. He never met a stranger, at least not for very long as they quickly became his friend. He had the effect on people, whether you knew him as Unc, Big Poppa, Bubba, or Brother, you knew he was your friend and loved you as family.

He was an avid RC enthusiast, a hobby he shared with his brother-in-law Timmy, and was always on the hunt for Big Foot.

