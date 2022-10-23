Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
MR. MARK H. BARNES, 53, of Marmet, WV, formerly of Ashford, WV, gained his Angel Wings on October 17, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was a big presence in the world as his heart was as big as the universe. He never met a stranger, at least not for very long as they quickly became his friend. He had the effect on people, whether you knew him as Unc, Big Poppa, Bubba, or Brother, you knew he was your friend and loved you as family.
He was an avid RC enthusiast, a hobby he shared with his brother-in-law Timmy, and was always on the hunt for Big Foot.
Mark was a gentle soul and was always ready to lend a hand whenever and wherever he was needed. He enjoyed tinkering with things so much.
He loved his family more than anything and enjoyed his Facetimes with his nieces and nephews. Left to cherish his memory are his mother Woogie Perdue, whom he lived with in Marmet, WV; father Barney Barnes of Eustis, FL; sisters Susan Gandee and her husband Mark of Hurricane, WV, Kim Baria and her husband Mikey of Charleston, WV, Jennifer Chapman and her husband Timmy of Chesapeake, WV, and Tammy Morris and her husband Teddy of Cedar Grove, WV; nephews Jerod Pauley of Knoxville, TN and Alex Barnes and his wife Beth of Charleston, WV; nieces September Rowley and her husband Charles of St. Albans, Hallie Chapman of South Charleston, WV and Rachel Gandee of Hurricane, WV; great nieces and nephews Jayden and Brylee Pauley of Cookeville, TN, Easton Carter, Sawyer Rowley, Brynlee Rowley of St. Albans, WV and Magnolia Rose Barnes of Charleston, WV; godmother Pam Thompson and her husband Wade of Charleston, WV; uncle Forrest Thomas of Charleston, WV and a host of cousins and friends.
Kim and I would like to thank our sister Jennifer for her tireless efforts being our liaison between the nurses and doctors at CAMC when our brother first became ill. Her 4 a.m. texts were much appreciated.
We would also like to thank the staff at CAMC, St. Francis and Encompass for the care they gave our brother. Also in his last days, the staff and doctors in the SICU at CAMC Memorial. An excerpt from a poem by David Romano will bring comfort in the days and weeks ahead:
When tomorrow starts without me, And I'm not here to see, If the sun should rise and find your eyes, All filled with tears for me. I wish so much you wouldn't cry, The way you did today, While thinking of the many things, We did not get to say. I know how much you love me, As much as I love you, Each time that you think of me, I know you will miss me too. So when tomorrow starts without me, Do not think we're apart, For every time you think of me, Remember I'm right here in your heart.
Also-Author unknown:
I thought of you with love today, But that is nothing new, I thought about you yesterday, And days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name, All I have are memories, And your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, Which I'll never part. God has you in His keeping. I have you in my heart.
There will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.