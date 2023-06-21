Thank you for Reading.

MARK HELGESON CAVENDER was born on February 5, 1993, in Charleston, WV, and departed us on June 10, 2023.

He was a member of St. Agnes Church and a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, where he was a member of the pep band, drama club and cross-country team.

