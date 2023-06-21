MARK HELGESON CAVENDER was born on February 5, 1993, in Charleston, WV, and departed us on June 10, 2023.
He was a member of St. Agnes Church and a graduate of Charleston Catholic High School, where he was a member of the pep band, drama club and cross-country team.
He attended West Virginia University for two years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in May 2018, and graduating from the Naval Station Great Lakes. Mark married Breanna Mullens on November 20, 2018, with whom he shares three children.
Prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy, Mark enjoyed working at Graziano's Pizza and the Peanut Shoppe in downtown Charleston. Mark's most recent hobbies and passions included spending time with his children, flying his drone, raising chickens, and working outside in his yard. He was a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and an avid drum player.
Additionally, Mark enjoyed spending time with friends and family, including annual family beach trips to Kiawah Island, SC, and riding his Harley Davidson Sportster which he proudly had ridden over 21,000 miles.
While in the Navy, Mark worked in the Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, HSC-7 "Dusty Dogs" in Norfolk, VA. He was attached to the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and served a "double-pump" deployment at the beginning of COVID, during which he visited Spain. He recently joined a new command and was on shore duty.
Mark was an Aviation Machinist Mate Second Class. He was awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals during his service. He was 2020 Plane Captain of the Year.
Those left to remember Mark's legacy are his wife, Breanna Mullens Cavender, their precious children, Gunner Helgeson (4), Lincoln Patrick (2), and Autumn Kinsley (9 months), parents Jack and April Cavender of Charleston, WV, siblings John Andrew, Jr. (Karina, John III, Ryan Michael) of Hollywood, FL, Perry Cavender (Audrey and Brooke) of Charleston, WV, Ally Cavender (fiancé Maguire) of Barboursville, WV, Barry and Melissa Mullens, Vanessa Mullens of Craigsville, WV, Maridyth Casdorph (Kenny) of St. Albans, WV, Kasie Waters (Chris) of Morgantown, WV, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and cousin Todd Hill of Bozeman, MT.
Preceded in death are his grandparents Jerill and Jean Cavender, Polly and George Helgeson, his aunt Lynn Dickinson.
As many of you know, Mark's passing is a shock to us all.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038, development @afsp.org (212) 363-3500.
Funeral service will be held Friday, June 23, 2023, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Poca, WV 25159, visitation beginning at 10 a.m., service at noon, followed by a military burial at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, WV 25064.
For anyone who would like to send a note of an experience, stories of their friendship, photos,
memories, and positive comments, please send these to The Cavender Family, C/O Gatens-
Harding Funeral Home at the address listed above.
These mementos will be collected by his
family and shared with his children when they reach adulthood to remember their father.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is honored to serve the Cavender family.