MARK LYNN EDEN, age 65, of Sissonville, WV passed away on March 18, 2022 after a short battle with cancer. He faced this challenge just like all he faced in his life, with courage and an quest to conquer.
Mark was born on January 3, 1957 to LeRoy and JoAnna Eden in Charleston, WV. After LeRoy and JoAnna's passing, Mark served as the Patriarch of the Eden family. Mark excelled as a student at Lincoln Junior High, Stonewall Jackson High School, and at West Virginia University for a number of years. After finishing his studies at WVU Mark decided that public service was his passion and joined the Charleston Police Department in 1979 and matriculated to the position of Lieutenant before retiring in 2002. Mark believed that public service was his calling and this is where he made a significant difference in his community and many people's lives. After retirement from the Police force, Mark worked for Clay Music Company until his passing.
Mark had four children, Rodney Eden of Ravenswood, Becky, Casey, and Carlie Eden of Charleston.
Mark enjoyed hosting tailgates in the Blue Lot at WVU football games. He hosted family, friends and complete strangers. He enjoyed hosting friends from Texas every other year who repeatedly said that was best they had been treated at an "away" game.
Mark also enjoyed playing Santa Claus to any children that needed a reason to believe! He did this for his children, grandchildren, and complete strangers just to see the joy on the face of children.
Most of all, Mark is a giver. He always gave more to others than he ever received, and this is exactly how he liked to operate.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy C. and JoAnna K. Eden and his sister Cheryl Dearien. He is survived by his son Rodney and his wife Chandra and their son John Eden, Rebecca and her children Ryan, Evan and Nate Campbell, Casey and Carlie Eden. He is also survived by his brothers Tony, Rex, Barry, and Michael Eden and sister Susan Runyon and their respective families.
Friends and family can pay their respects at the Rock Branch Independent Church on Thursday, March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral will be held at the Rock Branch Independent Church with Pastor Delbert Hawley and Chad Harding officiating on Friday, March 25 at 11 a.m. Those unable to attend the services may watch live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Entombment will occur at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to WVU Medicine Cancer Center 1 Medical Center Dr. Morgantown, WV 26506. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Eden family.