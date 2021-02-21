Mark R. Mason

REV. MARK ROGER MASON, age 60, beloved husband, father, brother and papaw, is now in the arms of his heavenly Father after a short battle with a rare cancer surrounded by family, passing from this earth on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.
Born in Charleston, WV to the late Brooks Watkins Mason and Garnet Cox Mason, he is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen Wiles Mason, son Kyle, daughter and son-in-law, Olivia and Correy Asebes and grandchildren Noah and Norah, who is due to enter this world in June. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Maria (Chiki) and Jim Mullins of Georgia and brother Brooks Kevin Mason of California.
Mark was a Christian therapist for 29 years, having worked for New Hope Christian Counseling Center in Huntington until he opened his own practice, New Life Christian Counseling Center, where he ministered until 2019.
Mark was rarely seen without his bible and other books he was currently reading. He had a thirst for knowledge and continually enrolled in classes and earned many degrees. He was an ordained Baptist minister, having received his Master of Divinity at Luther Rice Seminary in Georgia. He was currently enrolled at Trinity Southwest University, Albuquerque, NM, in Biblical Archeology. His dream was to one day visit the Holy Land on an archeological dig.
He had a love for space and in 1997, started the first amateur rocketry organization in West Virginia, the West Virginia Society of Amateur Rocketry (WVSOAR), sanctioned by the National Association of Rocketry.
He was taken too soon and we will miss him dearly.
A tribute to the life of Rev. Mark Mason will be 11 a.m., Monday February 22, 2021 at Perrow Church, Cross Lanes with Pastor Ryan Fulmer officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Those unable to attend the service may view it live by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page.
