Mary E. Davis

Mrs. MARY ELLEN DAVIS, 68 of Hurricane passed away October 21, 2020 at home after a short illness.
She is preceded in death by her father Henry H. McClanahan, mother Juanita O. McClanahan and brother Clyde H. McClanahan.
Mary is survived by her loving husband Robert Davis; son James Robinson (Chasity) of Sissonville; daughter Denise Kirby (William) of Scott Depot; sisters Wanda Hammonds of Sissonville and Sarah Thomas (Bryan) of Hurricane; brothers Rex McClanahan of Charleston and Billy McClanahan (Burma) of Goldtown and her grandchildren that she loved so much, Wesley, Alexus, Madison, Ryan, Caylee, Rylee, Jayme and great grandson Jamison, "her baby boy".
In lieu of flowers the family suggests visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com and visit the tribute fund to make a donation towards the funeral expenses.
A tribute to the life of Mary will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 27 at Goff-McClanahan Cemetery with Pastor Brenda Barnhart officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Davis family.