Mary Francis Ward

147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MARY FRANCIS WARD, 73 of St. Albans passed away December 9, 2021.

She is survived by her husband Edgar; three sons Kevin, Lee and Clinton; daughter Rebecca; two sisters Debbie and Robin; brother Jimmy; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

At her request there will be no services.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Ward family.

