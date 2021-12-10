Mary Francis Ward Dec 10, 2021 50 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MARY FRANCIS WARD, 73 of St. Albans passed away December 9, 2021.She is survived by her husband Edgar; three sons Kevin, Lee and Clinton; daughter Rebecca; two sisters Debbie and Robin; brother Jimmy; 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.At her request there will be no services.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Ward family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Francis Ward Debbie Robin Kevin Edgar Grandchild Lee Recommended for you Local Spotlight Mary Francis Ward Lola Irene Burford Blank Glenda Jean Graley Ricky Lee Stickley Dale K. Shedd Blank Sharon Lynn Morris Blank Lola Irene Burford Blank Suzanne Gail (Good) Christian Lines Robert Ferguson Sr. Blank Ricky Lee Stickley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV New River Gorge's rail heritage highlighted in 2022 historical calendar About the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists