MRS. MARY HACKER, 74 of Hurricane passed away November 18, 2020.
She was born November 28, 1945 to the late Clive and Marcella Sanson Gibson. She is also preceded in death by her son Charles Edward Hacker, Jr. and sister Patricia Gibson.
Mary is survived by her daughter Kasey and her husband Rodney Eisenhour of Pahoa, HI; sisters Brenda Wolfe and Sandra Reedy; grandchildren Ella Eisenhour, Storme Eisenhour, Zoe Eisenhour, Aaron Hacker and Monica Hacker and great grandchildren Makena and Judah Eisenhour.
There will be no service at this time due to health and safety concerns from COVID-19.
Mary will be buried at a later date in Pennsylvania next to her son Charles Edward Hacker, Jr.
