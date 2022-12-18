Thank you for Reading.

Mary Jane Newland
SYSTEM

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MARY JANE NEWLAND, 85 of Kanawha City passed away December 12, 2022.

Mary Jane is a retired Dietician from CAMC Memorial and a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Tags

Recommended for you