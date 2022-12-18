Mary Jane Newland Dec 18, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MARY JANE NEWLAND, 85 of Kanawha City passed away December 12, 2022.Mary Jane is a retired Dietician from CAMC Memorial and a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church.She is preceded in death by her husband Daniel Newland and parents Land and Jessie Smith.She is survived by her friends Shawn and Michelle Farren.A tribute to the life of Mary Jane Newland will be 3 p.m., Wednesday December 21, 2022 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mary Jane Newland Shawn Jessie Smith Daniel Newland Tribute Condolence Kanawha City Recommended for you Local Spotlight Seth James Petersen Mary Jane Newland Roger Lee Lewis Mossana Mae “Mossie” Parrish James “Jimmy” Edward Brown James Edward Brown William C. Kirk Lester Lee Counts Sr. William Dale Greene Billy Lynn Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: December 17, 2022 Daily Mail WV Blue Christmas services: The holidays are not always the most wonderful time of the year Christian nationalism a 'new term for a very old problem' Power and faith: What two coalitions teach us about American politics University of Charleston implements Virtual Reality Education Laboratory John Warren Davis: A trailblazing educator