MARY JO BAILEY, 58 of Maysel, formerly of Scott Ridge, Red House, passed away March 8, 2021 at home.
She was a graduate of Poca High School and a member of Bancroft Church of God Mission. Mrs. Bailey is preceded in death by her parents James and Beatrice Randolph; son Kenny Bailey; husband Lee Bailey and sisters Frances Griffith and Patricia Walker.
She is survived by her children Loni Sparks and Brandon Bailey (Tiffany DeMorato); brother Jim Randolph and nine grandchildren Jack, Michael, Colton, Austin, Dallas, Mason, Jason, Grayson and McKenna.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Bailey family.