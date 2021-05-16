Mrs. MARY LEE FARMER RHODES, 86 of Reading, OH, formerly of Cross Lanes, passed away May 12, 2021.
She was born February 27, 1935 to the late Clarence and Elizabeth Spencer Farmer in Charleston, WV. Mary was a 1954 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
She is preceded in death by her husband Clyde Rhodes; son Richard "Rick" Rhodes and brother James D. Farmer.
She is survived by her son Larry and his wife Sandy Rhodes; granddaughter Alexandra "Alex" Rhodes and sisters Patricia "Pat" Casto and Helen Ann McLemore.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Mary Rhodes will be 2 p.m., Monday May 17, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel with Harlen Casto and Lee Casto officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice Care.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Rhodes family.