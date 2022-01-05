Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361 Website
MARY LENORE NEWMAN, 81 of Eleanor, WV passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Paul S. and Barbara A. Jackson.
Mary is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, John T. (Tom) Newman; her daughter Mary Michele (Steve) Bays; her son Paul Thomas (Audrey) Newman; her grandchildren Paul Newman, Chris Newman, John Bays and Kierra (Corey) Moore; and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved uncle, James R. Jackson and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Mary, a Charleston Catholic High School and Capital City Commercial College graduate and former Union Carbide employee, was a devoted wife and mother. She worked tirelessly as a homeroom mother and helped raise money for various school groups by working concession stands at Eleanor horse shows and other endeavors, as well as raising money for charitable causes, such as the American Cancer Society. A devout Catholic, Mary was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft, WV where she taught Sunday school and decorated the church with her beautiful home-grown flower arrangements. She was known by many as the "cake lady" for her artistic, delicious cakes that she baked and decorated through the years. Mary loved animals, trips to the beach and painting, but mostly, she loved her family.
Funeral services will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Bancroft, WV on Thursday, January 6. A viewing will be held between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., followed by the funeral mass celebrated by Rev. Charles Anemelu at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are encouraged to donate to St. Patrick Catholic Church PO Box 339 Nitro, WV 25143.