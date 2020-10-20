Thank you for Reading.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MARY THORNTON, 91 of Winfield passed away October 19, 2020. Service will be 2 Thursday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service. To view the full obituary please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Thornton family.