MARY THORNTON, 91 of Winfield passed away October 19, 2020. Service will be 2 Thursday at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with visitation one hour prior to the service. To view the full obituary please visit www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Thornton family.
