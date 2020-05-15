Matthew Carroll Jr.

Services

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MATTHEW "MATT" CARROLL JR., 39, of Poca, passed away May 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, W.Va., is assisting the Carroll family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020

Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.

Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.

Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.