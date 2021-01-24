Matthew Wade Harris

MATTHEW WADE "MATT" HARRIS, 32 of Nitro was welcomed into Heaven by his Dad, grandparents and much awaiting family on January 20, 2021 after fighting a hard, courageous battle to overcome complications from a botched 2016 gallbladder surgery.
Matt, a devoted WVU and Steelers fan, loved football and driving his big trucks. Anyone that knew him associated him with "the Bullet", and recently his Rocky Ridge Chevy. He attended Nitro High School and Ben Franklin Vocational School and was last employed by Lowes.
The highlight of his life was his kids, his daughter, that he used to refer to as "his songbird", and his son, as "the informer". He was so afraid that Brooke was growing up too fast and Braylen acted way too much like himself! Never the less, he was always one proud daddy!!!
Matt is preceded in death by his dad, Tony Harris, grandparents, Violet Whittington (Sam Kelley), Jerry Whittington, and Goldie Harris.
He is survived by his mom, Diane Santamaria of Nitro, daughter, Brooklynn Faith Harris and son, Braylen Wade Harris (and their mother, Andrea Perry) of Van, WV; aunts Jeani Leighton (Bob) of Nitro and Pat Bailes (Bob) of TX; uncles Earl Whittington (Ashley) of St. Albans; Jerry Whittington (Pam) and Eddie Whittington (Kathy) all of Nitro; long time childhood friend Dustin Fridley (his partner in crime...lol) as well as many other family and friends.
The family also wants to thank the tireless efforts of the staff of UPMC in Pittsburg, PA.
A tribute to the life of Matt will be 7 p.m., Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joey Scarberry and James Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Those unable to attend the service may watch the service by visiting the Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Facebook page. Private burial will take place in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House, WV.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Harris family.