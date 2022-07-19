Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
I can hear my Savior calling "Come on Home" my child. On July 18, 2022, MRS. MAVIS CLENDENIN KELLY, 90 of Winfield, formerly of Red House, answered the call and went home to be with her Savior and Lord.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Rev. Robert "Bob" Kelly; daughter Sharon Kelly Gupton and her husband Jim; parents Herb and Minnie Clendenin; sisters Mildred Fisher, Maurine French, Marguerite Harrison and Mamie Witt and brothers Denver Clendenin and Dewayne "Buddy" Clendenin.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Dean and her husband Greg; grandchildren James (Gina) Gupton, Scott (Joyce) Gupton, Teri (Kenneth) Kinder, Jodi (Bernie) Hackett, and Amy (Andrew) Carpenter and great grandchildren Bayleigh Gupton, Bryson Hackett, Owen Hackett, Joseph Kinder, Mason Kinder, Dylan Carpenter and Baby Girl Carpenter due in October.
Mavis was a homemaker, a seamstress for many and a member of Providence Baptist Church. She especially enjoyed spending time with her 6 great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to her Hospice nurse Angie Allawat for the wonderful care given to Mavis.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Mavis Clendenin Kelly will be 2 p.m. Wednesday July 20, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home with Pastors Scott Casto and Paul Browning officiating.
Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.