MAYOR DONALD G. KARNES, 82 of Nitro passed away November 27, 2020. Don was a former employee of IBM; former owner of Karnes Gulf Service Station and Eastern Carpets and former Mayor of Nitro.
He is the son of the late John and Zelda Karnes. He is also preceded in death by his wife Dee Karnes, siblings Eunice Knight, Theresa Medford, Gerald Karnes, James Karnes, George Karnes, John Paul Karnes and Kent Karnes.
Don is survived by his children Pam (Harold) Cook, Kelly (Cindy) Karnes, Marie (Shane) McFadden and Jim Karnes; sisters Jeannie (Jerry) Patton of Nitro and Joyce (David) Beer of Chicago, IL and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Joint service with his wife will be 2 p.m., Wednesday December 2, 2020 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens with David Beer officiating. Burial will follow in the memory gardens.
The family requests no flowers please.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Karnes family.