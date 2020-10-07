Thank you for Reading.

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
MELBA SUZZETTE JONES, of St. Albans passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 after a long illness. A memorial service to honor the life of Melba will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Green Valley Mission Church, Little Sandy Road, Elkview. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Jones family.