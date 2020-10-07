MELBA SUZZETTE JONES, of St. Albans passed away Monday, October 5, 2020 after a long illness. A memorial service to honor the life of Melba will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, at Green Valley Mission Church, Little Sandy Road, Elkview. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Jones family.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.