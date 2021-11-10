Melissa Ann Smith Nov 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MELISSA ANN SMITH, welcomed March 27, 1964 and ascended, November 3, 2021. A tribute to the life of Melissa will be 1 p.m., Friday November 12, 2021 at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home Chapel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Melissa Ann Smith Tribute Gatens-harding Chapel Life Funeral Home Ascend Recommended for you Local Spotlight John F. “Nick” Lett Blank Melissa Ann Smith Blank Linda P. Burrows Blank Robert Leon Burgess Donal "Don" Jeffrey Greene Lana May Giles T. Jean Stanley Pegram Blank Kathleen Riffle Sowards Donna Jean Vermillion Blank Billie Don Fore Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 10, 2021 Daily Mail WV Putnam trailblazers find 'home' Hurricane Trail Racing ends season with Haunted Half Race Auto dealers partner with WVU Medicine to support new children's hospital Fundraising effort gets a big 'Yes' How to heal your heart after a pregnancy or infant loss