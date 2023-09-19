Melissa Dawn Perry Sep 19, 2023 11 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Services Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 W Main St Poca, West Virginia (304) 755-1361Website MELISSA DAWN PERRY, 46 of Belle, formerly of Hurricane, daughter of Debi Harris, died Sept. 16. Honoring her request there will be no service. www.hardingfamilygroup.com.Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca is in charge of arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News In short: FestivFALL returns, Sound Checks lineup announced Arts calendar: Sept. 20-26, 2023 Gov't Mule rolls into Charleston in support of latest album LETTER: Republican governors too childish to be good leaders LETTER: High school transfers shouldn't outweigh quality education Tom Crouser: When is too old really too old? (Opinion) Gazette-Mail editorial: Plenty of hearings, but is anyone listening? Hoppy Kercheval: Brown, WVU football get what they need (Opinion) Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Daily Mail WV Hurricane native trains to become military physician How a West Virginia mother of 15 started Grandparents Day Open air art competition offering $3,000 in prize money Healthy Grandfamilies director discusses growth, services of free, statewide initiative Film Futures Foundation paves way for economic diversification through state-made cinema