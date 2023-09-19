Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Website

MELISSA DAWN PERRY, 46 of Belle, formerly of Hurricane, daughter of Debi Harris, died Sept. 16. Honoring her request there will be no service. www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca is in charge of arrangements.

