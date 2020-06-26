Melvin Bailey

Chapman Funeral Home

Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 W Main St
Poca, West Virginia
(304) 755-1361
Mr. MELVIN BAILEY, of Poca, passed away June 24, 2020. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home is serving the Bailey family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, June 26, 2020

Ball, Gary - 11 a.m., Memory Gardens, Madison.

Blackburn, Ella - 5 p.m., Cinderella Theater, Williamson.

Burdette, James - 11 a.m., Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Campbell, Rosie - 11 a.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Chappell Sr., George -10 a.m., Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Graham, Donna - Noon, Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Ihle, Kathryn - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

McComas Jr., Paul - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

McDonald, Robert - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Paxton, Joyce - 2 p.m., Elk Hills Memorial Park.

Ramsey, Don - 2 p.m., Ramsey Family Cemetery, Mt. Nebo.

Saunders, George - 10 a.m., Swank Cemetery, Speed Road, Spencer.