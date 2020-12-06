MR. MEREDITH EUGENE LUIKART, 79 of St. Albans passed away in the arms of Jesus on December 4, 2020.
Meredith is a former employee of Fike Chemical and IV Seasons Siding and Window and a member of Black Betsy Community Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mrs. Brenda Luikart; children Meredith Ann Moore and John Albert Luikart; brothers Basil and Timmy Luikart; sister Tilda Sevy; four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
A tribute to the life of Mr. Meredith Luikart will be 2 p.m., Tuesday December 8 at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Entombment will follow in the memory gardens. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service on Tuesday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the Luikart family.