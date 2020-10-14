MICHAEL ANTHONY WHITE, 53 of Charleston passed away October 8, 2020. Michael worked as a construction worker and he is a 1985 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
He is preceded in death by his father Lewis White and brother Jeremy White. Michael is survived by his mother Mrs. Glenda White; children Richie White and Katie White; brother Tim White; sister Misty White and a host of other family and friends. At his request there will be no services.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hardingfamilygroup.com. Gatens-Harding Funeral Home 147 Main St. Poca is serving the White family.